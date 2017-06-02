2 adults, 3 children rescued from sinking sailboat in Kaiwi Channel

Five people are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their 50-foot sailing vessel in the Kaiwi Channel between Oahu and Molokai Friday.

The Coast Guard picked up a distress call at 12:45 p.m. that the boat was taking on water with three children and two adults on board.

A helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted the three children first, then went back and hoisted the two adults, bringing all five people safely back to the air station.

They were all wearing life jackets. No one was hurt.

The vessel remains adrift with an attached strobe light. The owner will work with Sector Honolulu personnel to develop a salvage plan.