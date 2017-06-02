Firefighters, hikers spend night stuck on Punaluu Valley trail

Honolulu firefighters responded to seven hikers in distress on the Castle Trail located in the Punaluu Valley Thursday evening.

Six units including helicopter Air 1 responded to the incident with the first fire company arriving at 7:06 p.m.

Rescue crews made contact with the hikers, however, due to hazardous conditions, air operations have been suspended.

HFD rescue personnel will remain with the hiking party and will take shelter on the trail for the evening.

Air operations will resume when conditions improve at daylight.