Former prison guard sentenced for lying about inappropriate relationships with inmates

A former federal prison guard is going to prison for lying during an investigation into his inappropriate behavior with inmates.

Diego Contreras, 31, formerly of Haleiwa, was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney’s office tells us Contreras was under investigation for having inappropriate relationships with two female inmates at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

Prosecutors say Contreras lied to investigators by denying, among other things, that he had contacted them through the use of alias email addresses while they were incarcerated, and by claiming that he had not had contact with one of the inmates after her release.

One of the relationships was discovered after a photo of Contreras and the former inmate was posted to her Facebook page.

Contreras pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements while being interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.