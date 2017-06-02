Free pre-kindergarten classes available at select charter schools

Applications are being accepted for high-quality pre-kindergarten classes at select charter schools on four islands.

The free program is available to income-eligible families whose children are born on or between August 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.

The pre-K program is administered by the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission, and made possible through a $14.8 million, four-year U.S. Department of Education Preschool Development Grant.

Each classroom is limited to 20 students and will have a qualified teacher and assistant.

For more information and an application, please contact the charter school directly, or call Deanne Goya at the Commissionʻs office at (808) 586-3775.

Pre-kindergarten classes are available in the following schools on four islands:

Hawaii Island

Ka Umeke Kaeo, Hilo (808) 933-3482

Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Lab Charter School, Keaau (808) 982-4260

Kua o ka La New Century Public Charter School, Pahoa (808) 965-2193

Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, Laupahoehoe (808) 962-2200

Na Wai Ola Public Charter School, Mountain View (808) 968-2318

Volcano School of Arts & Sciences, Volcano (808) 985-9800

Kauai

Ke Kula Niihau O Kekaha Learning Center, Kekaha (808) 337-0481

Kula Aupuni Niihau A Kahelelani Aloha (KANAKA), Kekaha (808) 337-2022

Molokai

Kualapuu Public Conversion Charter School, Kualapu’u (808) 567-6900

Oahu

Kamaile Academy, Waianae (808) 697-7110

Kamalani Academy Wahiawa (808) 203-2993

Ke Kula o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School, Kaneohe (808) 235-9175

Wai’alae Elementary Public Charter School, Honolulu (808) 733-4880