Free pre-kindergarten classes available at select charter schools

Applications are being accepted for high-quality pre-kindergarten classes at select charter schools on four islands.
The free program is available to income-eligible families whose children are born on or between August 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.
The pre-K program is administered by the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission, and made possible through a $14.8 million, four-year U.S. Department of Education Preschool Development Grant.
Each classroom is limited to 20 students and will have a qualified teacher and assistant.
For more information and an application, please contact the charter school directly, or call Deanne Goya at the Commissionʻs office at (808) 586-3775.
Pre-kindergarten classes are available in the following schools on four islands:
Hawaii Island
- Ka Umeke Kaeo, Hilo (808) 933-3482
- Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Lab Charter School, Keaau (808) 982-4260
- Kua o ka La New Century Public Charter School, Pahoa (808) 965-2193
- Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, Laupahoehoe (808) 962-2200
- Na Wai Ola Public Charter School, Mountain View (808) 968-2318
- Volcano School of Arts & Sciences, Volcano (808) 985-9800
Kauai
- Ke Kula Niihau O Kekaha Learning Center, Kekaha (808) 337-0481
- Kula Aupuni Niihau A Kahelelani Aloha (KANAKA), Kekaha (808) 337-2022
Molokai
- Kualapuu Public Conversion Charter School, Kualapu’u (808) 567-6900
Oahu
- Kamaile Academy, Waianae (808) 697-7110
- Kamalani Academy Wahiawa (808) 203-2993
- Ke Kula o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School, Kaneohe (808) 235-9175
- Wai’alae Elementary Public Charter School, Honolulu (808) 733-4880