Hilo Fish Company issues mainland recall after hepatitis A found in frozen tuna

A recall of frozen tuna contaminated with hepatitis A is affecting several states on the mainland.

The tuna was distributed by Hilo Fish Company, and consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam, and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood in the Philippines.

The specific products are:

Tuna steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, Production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01, and

Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, Production date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration date: 2019-04-01.

On May 16, Hilo Fish Company notified the FDA that it had submitted samples of shipments held in its cold storage facility in Hawaii to a private laboratory for testing. The samples tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.

While the affected tuna was stored here, none was sold locally. The lots were shipped to the mainland U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing a list of establishments in California, Oklahoma, and Texas that may currently have potentially contaminated tuna in commerce to help alert consumers that may be at risk of the hepatitis A virus (see below).

Tuna was also shipped to restaurants and retail establishments in New York, however the New York State Department of Health and the FDA verified that the product was not sold to the public.

Hilo Fish Company is the parent company of Tropic Fish Hawaii, which was linked to a previous recall of frozen ahi contaminated with hepatitis A.

The product, imported from Indonesia, was used to prepare poke sold between April 27 and May 1 by food establishments on Oahu.

The FDA is collecting additional frozen tuna samples and increasing its screening measures and testing for imported seafood for these companies.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Contact your health care professional if you believe you have been exposed to contaminated tuna.

Click here for more information.

California

Name Location Almansor Court 701 S. Almansor St., Alhambra, CA Arroyo Trabuco 26772 Avery Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA Blue HI Café 2 Embarcardero, San Francisco, CA Bonito Poke 2277 Shafter Ave. San Francisco, CA Camp Four Wine Café 1508 10th St. Modesto, CA Doubletree 555 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA Fenix 919 4th ST. San Rafael, CA Fuzio’s 1020 10th St. Modesto, CA Galaxy Foods Inc. 31224 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Galetto Ristorante 1101 J St., Modesto, CA High Sierra Grill House 2003 W. Bullard, Fresno, CA Hotel Irvine 17900 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA Jus Poke 501 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA Noelani 1037 Laurel St. San Carlos, CA Ola Mexican Kitchen Huntington Beach, CA Poke Shack 2001 Lawton St. San Francisco, CA Shamrock Foods 12400 Riverside Dr. Eastvale, CA

Oklahoma

Marriott Conf. Center 2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman OK

Texas

Central Market Kitchen N HEB Vendor #15385, Austin, TX Conservatory Plano 6401 Ohio Dr. Plano, TX Hilton Garden Inn 23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX Jack Ryan’s 102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX Jack Ryan’s 119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX Johnny Tamale 4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX Myron’s Prime Steakhouse 10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX Prestonwood CC 15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX Sea Ranch Restaurant 1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island, TX Sysco East Texas 4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX Sysco Foods Central Texas 1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels, TX Sysco Food Houston 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX The Schooner 1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX