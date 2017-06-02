Jimmy Buffett to perform acoustic concert at Waikiki Shell

Jimmy Buffett fans, mark your calendars.

The singer and his band, the Coral Reefers, will perform in Hawaii for one night only.

The acoustic show will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell as part of Buffett’s “I Don’t Know” tour.

Special guest Jake Shimabukuro will join Buffett on stage.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 9, at 9 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit per customer.

$136.50: Pool / Terrace AA – EE rows 1-25

$89.50: Terrace A & F rows 17-25

$39.50: Lawn

Price includes $1 SFC donation; additional fees will apply. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. There are no exchanges or refunds.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone (800-745-3000), and the Blaisdell Box Office.