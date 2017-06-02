Man accused of selling marijuana to high school students on Maui

A man accused of selling marijuana to kids has been charged with multiple drug offenses on Maui.

The Maui Police Department conducted an undercover drug operation after receiving a tip that Francisco Gomes, 59, was selling large amounts of marijuana to high school students at Banyan Tree Park in Lahaina.

On May 30, at about 6:05 p.m., police say officers from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, Crime Reduction Unit and Community Relations Section seized more than four grams of marijuana from Gomes.

He was arrested and charged for promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, promoting a controlled substance near schools or public parks, and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $2,300.