Nightly closure of Farrington Hwy. in Kapolei in effect next week

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Oahu motorists of a closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

All lanes will be closed in both directions on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly.

All ramps will remain open during closure hours. Westbound motorists will be diverted around the work zone via Kamokila Boulevard, Kapolei Parkway, and Kalaeloa Boulevard. Eastbound motorists will be detoured around the closure via Kalaeloa Boulevard, Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street.

A full closure of the highway is necessary to place concrete for sidewalk installations on the Farrington Highway Overpass. HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closure by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the closure.

In addition to the nighttime work, there will be a westbound left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drilled shaft installations in the median.

All roadwork is weather permitting.