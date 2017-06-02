Rainbow Wahine Volleyball: New Coaching Staff

The upcoming season of Rainbow Wahine Volleyball marks the beginning of a new chapter in the team’s story. New head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos and assistant coach Angelica Ljungqvist join us to talk about the new season and what’s ahead for the team.

Season Tickets

Go on sale Monday, June 5th

Lower level – $175 plus an ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue premium seat contribution*

Upper level: Sections A-J, AA, BB, HH-SS, Q

Adult – $150

Senior citizen (65+) – $125

Student (ages 4-high school) – $90

Upper Level: K-P, CC-GG

Adult – $135

Senior citizen (65+) – $110

Student (Ages 4 – High School) – $75

Call 956-4482 or visit HawaiiAthletics.com for ticket information.

37th Annual Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Camp

Camp 1 : June 11-14, 2017 (1-5pm) – $175.00

Camp 2 : July 17-20, 2017 (1-5pm) – $175.00

Camp 3 : July 21-24, 2017 (1-5pm) – $175.00

Camp 4 : July 25-28, 2017 (1-5pm) – $175.00

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Camps are open to boys and girls entering grades 4-12 for Fall 2017.

Visit HawaiiAthletics.com for more information