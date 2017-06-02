Royal Cosmetics fireworks show to light up sky over Waikiki



A company from Japan is inviting you to join its 30th anniversary celebration.

Royal Cosmetics will set off fireworks Sunday evening in front of the Royal Hawaiian.

More than 3,000 aerial shells will be launched from five barges, and the entire spectacle will be set to music.

“It’s not just about the explosives. It’s also about the beauty of the show, the choreography, an 18-minute pyro-musical production,” said Jim Souza of Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.