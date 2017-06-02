State unveils plans for first vertical public school in Kakaako

The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) and Alakai Development unveiled Friday the design for the state’s first vertical school, which will be located in Kakaako.

“We’ve discussed the possibilities of how to best serve the future educational needs of this growing area and are excited to reveal the design for this 21st century public elementary school,” said superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi. “The school will have a number of sustainable features, which will provide an innovative and healthy learning atmosphere for the K-6 students in this area.”

The site at 690 Pohukaina Street will face Mother Waldron Park and is being designed by WRNS Studio in collaboration with Ben Woo Architects.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 with the school and one of two residential towers being built in the first phase. When complete, the school is expected to serve up to 750 elementary students.

The school will be incorporated into the mixed-income, mixed-use development that also features rental residences and retail space.

The estimated cost of the school is $40 million. The legislature appropriated $16 million for planning, design work, and initial construction costs.

In July 2015, HIDOE opened its 256th school, Hookele Elementary in Kapolei. That school was HIDOE’s first design-build construction project.