Texas man dies from infection after swimming with new tattoo

By Published:
Photo: Parkland Health & Hospital System via CNN

Doctors say a man in Texas died because he went swimming too soon after getting a leg tattoo.

According to the medical journal, BMJ Case Reports, he was in the Gulf of Mexico five days after the procedure.

That’s where he was infected by the bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, which led to his hospitalization.

The case report notes that the 31-year-old suffered from chronic liver disease. He developed septic shock and died about two months later.

One of the top rules after getting a new tattoo is to avoid swimming and bathing, because it’s easy to pick up infections.

Even if you don’t have chronic liver disease, doctors say it’s important to follow safety recommendations after getting new ink.

