All residents are safe after a two-alarm building broke out in an apartment building in Makiki Saturday.

The initial alarm was reported at 5:35 a.m. at 1404 Kewalo Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from a fourth-floor window.

The fire was brought until control shortly after 6 a.m. and fully extinguished by 6:14 a.m.

Everyone inside evacuated safely and no one was hurt.

The cause and damage estimate remain under investigation.