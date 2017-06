A 21-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning after he crashed his motorcycle on the H-3 Freeway.

It happened at 9:18 a.m. in the eastbound direction near the Kamehameha Highway overpass.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist lost control and suffered injuries to his head and lower extremities.

It’s unclear at this time if speed was a factor in the crash.