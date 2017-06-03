Motorcyclist critically injured in Kapolei crash

Published:

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in Kapolei.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Kalaeloa Boulevard, 812 feet south of Farrington Highway.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling east on the H-1 Freeway and exited at the Campbell Industrial Park offramp at a high rate of speed. He lost control turning right on Kalaeloa Boulevard, crossed the grassy median, and hit a vehicle traveling northbound on Kalaeloa Boulevard.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

