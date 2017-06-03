Police arrest man who robbed Japanese tourist with stun gun

Related Coverage Visitor assistance organization wants you to know who they are



Honolulu police have arrested a man in connection with the brazen robbery of a Japanese tourist.

KHON2 was told the suspect used a stun gun on the victim.

The robbery happened a week ago near Diamond Head in broad daylight.

That tourist has since gone back to Japan, but a few visitor organizations are handing out safety cards to remind tourists not to let their guard down while on vacation.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) told KHON2 it quickly stepped in to help the 63-year-old robbery victim.

“This was one of the most unusual cases that we’ve ever seen because who would’ve thought that someone would have the audacity to hit a visitor with a stun gun,” VASH CEO Jessica Lani Rich said.

Police arrested 27-year-old Gordon Phillips Jr. He’s been charged with robbery.

Police sources tell KHON2 Phillips contacted the Japanese visitor saying he’d found something that belonged to him.

The visitor agreed to meet and Phillips offered to give him a ride back to his hotel. But once in the car, Phillips demanded money.

Police sources say Phillips then used a stun gun to shock the visitor several times. Phillips took off with the victim’s money and credit cards then left him on Diamond Head Road.

Witnesses called police.

“The visitor did not want to talk about the incident, it was just too traumatic,” Rich said.

HPD tracked Philips down in Nanakuli a few days later.

Sources say he waded in the water for hours before officers eventually went in and arrested him.

VASH told KHON2 it helps around 2,000 visitors each year and half of them are international.

VASH along with other visitor associations are distributing visitor cards at hotels, rental car, and tour bus companies.

The cards have safety tips printed in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

“Read this card because it could protect you from becoming a victim of a crime,” Rich said. “It’s an isolated incident and for the most part, our visitors who come to Hawaii have a wonderful time and it is a safe place to visit.”

KHON2 was told the visitor who was robbed was not seriously hurt, but was extremely shaken by what happened.