Unusual item briefly shuts down H-1 Freeway viaduct

By Published:


Did you get stuck in traffic this morning at about 9:20 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway viaduct?

No, it wasn’t road work or an accident.

But it was quite an unusual sight.

A fire hose came off a Federal Fire Department truck in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Honolulu fire crews were called to help get the hose out of the way, and they had it picked up in a few minutes.

The Federal Fire Department says the fire truck was going from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Tripler, but was not on an emergency call.

No word yet on why the hose came off.

