Celebration of human-animal bonds at annual Shinto pet blessing

From French bulldogs to finches, pets of all sorts owned by humans of all faiths are invited to receive blessings on Sunday.

The Shinto shrine Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha-Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu in Kalihi is holding its annual pet blessing festival.

It’s called “Chinowa Blessing for People & Pets” and is a celebration of the special bond we have with our faithful and loyal companions.

It recognizes pets as spiritual creatures that nurture us unconditionally.

This traditional blessing is free and open to the public.

Reservations are not required.

Information for the event:

  • DATE: June 4 (Sunday)
  • TIME: 9:00 am ~ 2:00 pm
  • PLACE: Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha – Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu
    1239 Olomea Street Honolulu, HI 96817 (next to Honolulu Ford Kalihi)
  • PARKING: Street parking on Olomea or Damien Memorial School (Free Shuttle to and from shrine)
  • WEBSITE: www.e-shrine.org

