Crash involving military vehicle temporarily shuts down Daniel K. Inouye Highway

A crash temporarily closed the Daniel K. Inouye Highway Sunday afternoon.

The Hawaii Fire Department says that a military Humvee stopped in the middle of the road and was rear ended by a vehicle travelling behind it between the 43 and 44 mile markers.

There were three occupants in the car, one male and two females, that were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One of the occupants was airlifted out of the area.

The three occupants of the military vehicle were unhurt.

Fire officials did not know why the Humvee stopped.

The road has since been reopened.