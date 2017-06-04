Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Cheyn Kiyotsuka



Police say a home surveillance camera helped capture a burglar, but now the suspect, who has well more than a dozen convictions, is wanted again.

Honolulu police are looking for Cheyn Kiyotsuka.

“On April 28, 2016, the complainant returned to his home at 4:15 in the afternoon to find that it had been broken into. He checked the home and found that several items were missing and also found that his surveillance camera had captured the incident and he called police,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said. “The complainant turned over the video to police and it was reviewed by officers in the area who recognized kiyotsuka as the suspect.”

Kiyotsuka was arrested for burglary.

He’s now wanted on a 25,000 dollar warrant for not following the terms of his probation.

Kiyotsuka has 20 prior convictions, and he is known to frequent the Pearl City area.

If you know where Cheyn Kiyotsuka is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.