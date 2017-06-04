What’s next for UFC Champ Holloway? “The Answer” in Hawaii could be the answer

After a three year tear through the UFC’s featherweight division, Waianae’s Max Holloway has long been the answer to the question of

“who’s next”.

Following Saturday night’s triumphant victory over Jose Aldo for the undisputed 145-pound title, it appears “The Answer” could be what’s next for the newly crowned champ.

Holloway’s third round TKO victory over the future hall of famer, Aldo, in his native Brazil extended Max’s winning streak to a legendary 11 fights dating back to 2014, which ranks fourth all-time in UFC history. During that winning streak Holloway has beaten five of the current top-10 in the division, including former UFC champions Aldo, and Anthony Pettis.

So, when asked “what’s next”, Holloway lobbied for former lightweight king, Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, another future hall of famer who has three career wins over fellow Hawaii icon BJ Penn, and Max knows exactly where that fight could take place.

“Me and Frankie (edgar) that sounds awesome,” Holloway said at the UFC 212 post-fight press conference. “Everybody keeps saying I didn’t fight people. Aldo was saying I didn’t fight people and Frankie is a former champ.”

“I’ve got two former champs under my belt. It’d be nice adding another one under my belt. We’ll see what happens, you know, first thing’s first, I got to have that meeting and we’ll go from there. If they want to do it, let’s do it in Hawaii. I know a place, a stadium, it’s very nice.” said, Holloway.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello has been in contact with the UFC over the weekend and they expressed that management is “very interested” in the response of the champion’s return, and could play a role in whether or not an event is held in the Aloha State.

UFC invites fans and media to welcome the newly minted 145-pound king along with Medeiros home with an airport homecoming. Fans and media are asked to greet the stars in the baggage claim area for United flight 253 with service from Houston, Texas.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

WHO: MAX HOLLOWAY, UFC featherweight champion, Waianae, Hawaii native

YANCY MEDEIROS, UFC welterweight contender, Makaha, Hawaii native

WHAT: HAWAIIAN HOMECOMING CELEBRATION

WHEN: Monday, June 5 at 1:18 pm HST

WHERE: HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Baggage claim area for United flight 253