Why was there a fire hose on the H-1 Freeway?

A fire hose in the middle of a road. Believe it or not, it’s not unheard of but it is rare.

We’re learning more about the fire hose that fell off a federal fire truck onto the middle of the H-1 Freeway Saturday morning.

We reached out to the Federal Fire Department again Sunday and also the union representative.

They tell us they’re still investigating how the hose fell off the fire truck.

We also reached out to the president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association who said this incident is rare, but it does happen here in Hawaii and across the country.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire hose was found stretched out for several yards on the freeway.

It belonged to Federal Fire Department Engine 103. Navy Region Hawaii said at that time, the fire truck was not responding to an emergency.

It was traveling from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Tripler Army Medical Center where it is stationed.

The fire truck just came back from refueling at Pearl Harbor.

We showed the video to Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, which does not represent Federal Fire Fighters.

“The way we load the hose on trucks… basically, all fire departments load hose on the truck to make it efficient so that it comes off very easily,” Lee said.

A spokesman for the Federal Fire Department said a vehicle flagged down the fire fighters, that’s when the fire truck driver turned around to pick up the hose.

By that time, the Honolulu Fire Department and another federal fire engine were at the scene.

Lee said it’s hard to hear what happens at the back of a fire truck.

“Our trucks today are built with fully enclosed cabs so you can’t really hear the noise outside, and it’s made to do that because with the siren and the horns it gets really loud.”

Traffic slowed down for about 15 to 20 minutes as crews gathered the hose.

Lee said driving over a fire hose can be very dangerous.

“If you are driving down the road and you happen to see that happening on a fire truck, hit your brakes [and] pull far away from the hose. Especially at freeway speeds, you just don’t know where it’s going to be bouncing.”

Navy Region Hawaii couldn’t give us an on-camera interview at this time, but sent us a statement saying:

“We regret any inconvenience to drivers, and we will learn from this incident to prevent it from happening again.”

As far as how the hose is secured on a fire truck, Lee said there are different ways and it’s all up to the department to decide.