75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway celebrated with ceremonies to honor veterans

Hundreds attended a special ceremony Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the battle of Midway.

Ceremonies were held at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, and at Midway Atoll to honor the many veterans whose sacrifice led to the American victory.

“Our american lives and livelihoods stand on your shoulders. And thank you to family and citizens and kids who are here today cause now you have the important and essential duty to honor and pay tribute and most importantly to remember,” said US Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Robyn Thorson.

The Battle of Midway occurred six months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

American code breakers had figured out when and where the Japanese planned to strike.

The U.S. was able to sink four Japanese aircraft carriers which many historians say was the turning point of World War II in the Pacific.