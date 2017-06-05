Ask a Specialist: Falling Safely

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., an older adult falls every second, making falls the number one cause of injuries, and deaths from injury, among older Americans. Why do people fall? And what can you do to fall safely? Find out with Jennifer Kelii, PT, Cert MDT, physical therapist for Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

If you’re at risk for falling, Queen’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Services can help. They have over a dozen physical therapists at the Punchbowl campus and at The Queen’s Health Care Center in Hawaii Kai to evaluate and treat issues related to falls, as well as other musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. If you need help with any of these, call Queen’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at 691-4211. To learn more about the types of services provided, go to http://queensmedicalcenter.org/rehabilitation-services