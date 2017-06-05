Beware of hidden charges when renting a vehicle

Many people will be traveling this summer and renting cars in the process.

But be careful, as there can be some hidden charges in those bills.

The Better Business Bureau of Hawaii says you can go online and secure what you think is a rock-bottom price for a rental car. But when you go to return that car, you’re hit with more than you bargained for.

It’s called cramming.

“You show up at the rental counter and you’re given a rental contract that looks like it has the same rate on it, the daily rate that you were promised. When you finish the rental, you found that you signed a contract in which it wasn’t clearly identified that you were going to have to pay the insurance, or there was a particular fee for the vehicle,” explained Greg Dunn, BBB Hawaii CEO.

Dunn notes that while there are no known complaints reported in Hawaii, it is happening on a national level. The best advice when you hit the rental counter is to slow down and read the fine print.

“If you don’t specifically opt out, and initial that you opt out, you can and will likely be charged for those additional services and fees at the end of the rental, and that could ruin the great memories of your vacation,” Dunn warned.

