Clippers to play preseason games against Raptors in Hawaii

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the islands this fall.

The Clippers Hawaii Classic takes place Oct. 1 and 3 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Stan Sheriff Center and features two preseason matchups between the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors.

This will be the first time the Clippers have played a game in Hawaii.

The exhibition comes as the team holds its 2017 training camp at UH Manoa. Players will also meet with fans during a pre-game Fan Fest at the Hawaii Convention Center.

“We are very excited to be able to host the Clippers Hawaii Classic in Honolulu,” said Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker. “With the help of our partner, the Hawaii Tourism Authority, we look forward to showcasing the beauty of the islands and to bringing Clipper basketball to the people of the great state of Hawaii.”

Clippers games are shown throughout Hawaii on Prime Ticket and sister network FOX Sports West.

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at noon PST (9 a.m. HST) at www.etickethawaii.com or by calling 1-808-956-4482.