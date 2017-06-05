Ducati motorcycle among hundreds of unclaimed, abandoned vehicles up for auction

This Wednesday and Thursday, the City and County of Honolulu will be auctioning off more than 300 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

The list includes a 2017 Chevy sedan, a 2014 Hyundai station wagon, and a 2013 Ducati motorcycle.

The final day to preview the unclaimed vehicles is Tuesday, and for the abandoned vehicles, Wednesday.

The minimum bid is $50 plus towing and storage.

Buyer beware, you aren’t allowed open up the vehicles or take them for a test drive, so whether they work or not, you’ll have to buy the vehicle to find out.

Not everything sells. Only 77 vehicles were sold during last month’s auction — about a quarter of the 331 available — which brought in a total of $8,416.01.

The vehicles that don’t sell become the property of the tow contractor, who can sell or scrap them.

Click here for more information.