Federal fire trucks, procedures under review following freeway hose mishap

The Federal Fire Department is reviewing all of its fire trucks and procedures following an incident this weekend that blocked lanes of the H-1 Freeway.

On Saturday morning, a fire hose fell off the truck in the middle of the freeway viaduct.

Navy Region Hawaii told us the truck was not responding to an emergency at the time. Officials were unable to speak to us Monday, so we reached out to other fire officials.

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says there are different ways to secure equipment on a fire truck. There are no set regulations on how fire hoses are stored, just best practices.

“What every fire department does is set up its own policies and standard operating guidelines,” said Socrates Bratakos, administrator with the State Fire Council. “That is something that can be handled very well within the purview of the individual department.”

In a statement, Navy Region Hawaii told us:

“The investigation is not yet finished, and we’re looking at each of our fire engines and all of our procedures. The Federal Fire Department uses hose bed covers designed to keep the hoses within their compartments. As with all modern fire engines, hoses must be easily accessible and able to be used quickly as soon as a fire engine arrives on-scene. As a result of this incident we examined each of our engines and the security of the hoses. We will learn from this incident to prevent it from happening again.”

Bratakos said he’s seen fire hoses fall off of trucks in the past. We asked if this happens, then should more be done?

“I would say no, because every department should just make sure they adhere to their policies and their standard operating guidelines,” Bratakos replied. “There are fire trucks that are responding with hoses and driving around town literally hundreds of times a day and this has a very infrequent occurrence.”

The Honolulu Fire Department was on scene to help federal firefighters pick up the hose.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation was not called to help, but on average, transportation maintenance crews receive about 5,000 calls a year to remove debris from state roads on Oahu.