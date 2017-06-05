“Hawaii on the Hill” 2017 showcase

It’s a tradition on Capitol Hill for states to host events to showcase state pride, Hawaii’s event is called “Hawaii on the Hill.”

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Sherry Menor-McNamara, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii joined us talk about this year’s event in Washington, D.C..

This year’s Hawaii on the Hill is scheduled for June 13 & 14. It’s the 4th year in a row that Hawaii is sharing its food, culture and industries with Congressional leaders and other policymakers.

Menor-McNamara says the Chamber is pleased to partner with U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono once again on this effort and have invited Neighbor Island Chambers and industry associations to participate in this exciting effort. In addition to Senator Hirono and Hawaii’s Congressional Delegation, Senator Ron Kouchi will serve as State Honorary Chair, Mayor Carvalho as Honorary Chair for Kauai, Mayor Arakawa as Honorary Chair for Maui, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell as Honorary Chair for the City and County of Honolulu.

More than 40 Hawaii businesses will be joining the Chamber on the Hill, the majority of whom have joined for the last three years, with more than 60 companies represented statewide.

Menor-McNamara says the Chamber couldn’t do this without the support of its members and, in particular organizations like Innovate Hawaii, Hawaiian Chip Company, Hawaii Crop Improvement Association, The Orchid Lei Company, Navatek, UH and, of course, Matson, who all have been so supportive of this effort from the start, four years ago.

The Taste of Hawaii on Capitol Hill is an opportunity to showcase Hawaii’s key industries and spirit of Aloha, connecting leaders from Hawaii and Washington, D.C.