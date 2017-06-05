Kahala Mall to hold first-ever job fair

If you’re looking for work, Kahala Mall is hiring.

Twenty-six merchants, including retailers and restaurants, are looking to fill full- and part-time positions, as well as supervisor positions, when the mall will hold its first-ever job fair this Sunday, June 10.

The fair will be conducted in the Center Court from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

You’re advised to bring your resume, and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

Participating merchants include:

AT&T

Chili’s

Claire’s

Cinnamon Girl

The Compleat Kitchen

European Wax Center

Fantastic Sams

Goma Tei

Jeans Warehouse

KuruKuru Sushi

Len’s Crafters

Longs Drugs

Macy’s

Marsha Nadalin

Minamoto Kitchoan

Pizza Hut / Taco Bell

Star Protection Agency

Starbucks

Subway Kahala Mall

Sunglass Hut

T&C Surf Designs

The Counter Custom Burgers

The Paperie

The Walking Company

Whole Foods Market

Vue Hawaii