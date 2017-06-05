Kahala Mall to hold first-ever job fair

If you’re looking for work, Kahala Mall is hiring.
Twenty-six merchants, including retailers and restaurants, are looking to fill full- and part-time positions, as well as supervisor positions, when the mall will hold its first-ever job fair this Sunday, June 10.
The fair will be conducted in the Center Court from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
You’re advised to bring your resume, and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.
Participating merchants include:
- AT&T
- Chili’s
- Claire’s
- Cinnamon Girl
- The Compleat Kitchen
- European Wax Center
- Fantastic Sams
- Goma Tei
- Jeans Warehouse
- KuruKuru Sushi
- Len’s Crafters
- Longs Drugs
- Macy’s
- Marsha Nadalin
- Minamoto Kitchoan
- Pizza Hut / Taco Bell
- Star Protection Agency
- Starbucks
- Subway Kahala Mall
- Sunglass Hut
- T&C Surf Designs
- The Counter Custom Burgers
- The Paperie
- The Walking Company
- Whole Foods Market
- Vue Hawaii