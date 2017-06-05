Kahala Mall to hold first-ever job fair

If you’re looking for work, Kahala Mall is hiring.

Twenty-six merchants, including retailers and restaurants, are looking to fill full- and part-time positions, as well as supervisor positions, when the mall will hold its first-ever job fair this Sunday, June 10.

The fair will be conducted in the Center Court from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

You’re advised to bring your resume, and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

Participating merchants include:

  • AT&T
  • Chili’s
  • Claire’s
  • Cinnamon Girl
  • The Compleat Kitchen
  • European Wax Center
  • Fantastic Sams
  • Goma Tei
  • Jeans Warehouse
  • KuruKuru Sushi
  • Len’s Crafters
  • Longs Drugs
  • Macy’s
  • Marsha Nadalin
  • Minamoto Kitchoan
  • Pizza Hut / Taco Bell
  • Star Protection Agency
  • Starbucks
  • Subway Kahala Mall
  • Sunglass Hut
  • T&C Surf Designs
  • The Counter Custom Burgers
  • The Paperie
  • The Walking Company
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Vue Hawaii

