Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Tickets Go On Sale Today

There’s a ton of excitement in Manoa as a new era begins for the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Program.

Season tickets go on sale today!

This morning on Wake Up 2Day, new Wahine Volleyball Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos and Assistant Coach Angelica Ljungqvist joined us in studio to talk about their excitement about being back “home.”

Ah Mow-Santos says growing up in Hawaii, she enjoyed watching the wahines play, so this is job is like a dream come true.

“As a kid watching my idols play, I never thought I’d be playing one day on the same plane, and then looking at the coaching staff, I never really thought I was ever going to coach and Dave took me in and now looking at where I am today,” she says. “I would have never thought in a million years I’d be the head coach of this prestigious legacy. When I was offered the job, the first person that came to mind, was Angelica. She knew what it meant to be in Hawaii, and to wear this special jersey. We had awesome chemistry on the court and now I am looking forward to our chemistry as coaches.”

The Wahine have a core group of returnees, with Emily Maglio, Noreene Iosia, Savanah Kahakai, and return of Senior Kalei Greeley.

But before getting to work, Ah Mow-Santos and her staff will host a series of summer camps.

For tickets and camp information and signup go to HawaiiAthletics.com.