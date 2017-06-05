Reminder from Haleakala National Park: Pools of Oheo closed indefinitely

The National Park Service is urging the public to stay out of a popular, and dangerous, Maui landmark.

The Pools of Oheo in the Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park have been closed since a rockslide on Jan. 3, likely caused by oversaturated soils and unusually heavy rainfall.

One park visitor sustained minor injuries.

Park officials closed the pools indefinitely for risk assessment and mitigation work. However, park officials say an increasing number of visitors have been ignoring the closure signs.

“We are keeping the pools closed out of an abundance of caution. The safety of park visitors and our employees is our primary concern,” said park superintendent Natalie Gates. “With current historic rainfall, we want to emphasize that any cliffside area in the park could be dangerous. Visitors should remain on designated trails at all times.”

Officials say mitigation work is expected to begin very soon with the hopes of getting the pools back open by mid-summer if possible.

For more information, call 572-4400 or check the park website.