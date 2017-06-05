Road Work for the Week, June 3-9



PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and the Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign work.

2) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kamehameha Highway Offramp (Exit 8C) on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Punchbowl Street Offramp (Exit 21B) on Thursday, June 8, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions at the Middle Street Overpass on Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Houghtailing Street Offramp (Exit 20B) and the Kalihi Street Overpass on Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

7) PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kunia Interchange and the Waiawa Road Overpass on Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapiolani Boulevard Offramp (Exit 25B) on Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) PEARL HARBOR

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for concrete pour.

10) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Paiwa Street Overpass on Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sign installations.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp from westbound Kamehameha Highway on Friday, June 2, through Tuesday, June 6, over a 24-hour period for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

3) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility installations.

Two left lanes closed in the westbound direction.

One left lane closed in the eastbound direction.

5) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction at the Funston Road Overpass on Tuesday, June 6, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kamehameha Highway Underpass and the Likelike Highway Underpass on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lighting replacements.

2) KANEOHE

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions on Tuesday, June 6, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 11) on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility installations.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Farrington Highway in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., for concrete installations. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

2) MAKAHA TO KOOLINA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Makaha Valley Road and Laaloa Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOKULEIA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

5) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

6) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass on Wednesday night, June 7, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

7) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Kauiokalani Street and Ala Walua Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for paving marking work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving

2) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Makai Pier and Bell Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, and Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Kahekili Highway on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Puhuli Street and Pokiwai Place on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Johnson Road and Kaaawa Valley Road on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Pali Highway on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pupukea Road and Kuilima Drive on Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and the H-2 Freeway on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Waipahu Street on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

Roving closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI

One to two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

5) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

6) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions inside the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacement.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Saturday, June 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction at the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pauoa Road Underpass on Friday, June 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Wyllie Street overpass on Friday night, June 2, through Saturday morning, June 3, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Waokanaka Street and School Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

6) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Coelho Way and Waokanaka Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Kapiolani Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kaimuki Avenue and Waiaka Road on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the northbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kunia Road on Saturday, June 3, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UNIVERSITY AVENUE —

1) MANOA

Lane closures on University Avenue in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road/Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between Foote Gate and Kamehameha highway on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for HECO utility work.

2) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Anonui Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the eastbound direction at the Ala Napunani Street intersection on Monday, June 5, through Tuesday, June 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in the northbound direction between North King Street and Mahiole Street on Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, June 2, through Saturday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, June 2, through Friday, June 9, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Kalihi Street in the westbound direction between Fernandez Street and the H-1 Freeway Underpass on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

2) KALIHI

Roving closure on Kalihi Street in the eastbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and North King Street on Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NORTH KING STREET —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of North King Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Paa Street on Saturday, June 3, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work. Motorists will be detoured onto Paa Street, Ahua Street, and Kikowaena Street to return to North King Street.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4, and Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for median demolition and replacement.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, June 4, through Friday morning, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 to Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

2) HANAMAULU

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway in both directions between Maalo Road and Laukona Street on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer maintenance.

3) WAILUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kuhio Highway in the northbound direction at the Haleilio Road intersection on Thursday night, June 8, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., for maintenance work.

— HALEILIO ROAD —

1) WAILUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Haleilio Road in the southbound direction at the Kuhio Highway intersection on Thursday night, June 8, through Friday morning, June 9, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., for maintenance work.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between the Garden of Eden Arboretum and Keanae Road on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY —

1) KAPALUA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Napilihau Street intersection on Wednesday, June 7, through Thursday, June 8, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions at the intersection of Nukuwai Place on Monday night, June 5, through Friday morning, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for sewer pipe installations.

BIG ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

2) KEALAKAHA

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 32 in the vicinity of Ookala on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.