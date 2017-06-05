Sam Choy in the Kitchen: Vegetable Tofu Stir Fry

If you missed last night’s episode of “Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen”, we’ve got a recap of his visit to Corey and Laureen Spencer in Kaneohe. Sam shows us how to make Vegetable Tofu Stir Fry, a home version of one of this week’s featured dish.

VEGETABLE TOFU STIR FRY:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 cup small broccoli florets

2 cups bok choy, chopped

1 carrot, julienned

8 ounces firm tofu, cubed

2 tablespoons Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

½ cup onions, chopped

1 bell pepper, cored, seeded and julienned

6-8 asparagus spears, chopped

Salt to taste

In a thick saute pan, heat olive oil on medium. Add garlic, ginger, broccoli, bok choy and carrots. Drizzle Mr. Yoshida’s sauce over vegetables and toss well. Turn up heat to medium high. Add tofu and drizzle with more Mr. Yoshida’s sauce. Toss and let simmer. Add onions, bell peppers, asparagus and salt and toss well.