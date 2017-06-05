Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Spencer Ohana



Corey Spencer is being deployed to Kuwait for one year. But before he goes, John and Sam drop in on the Kaneohe family to create a feast. Among the dishes, they create a vegetable stir-fry.

Box Choy Items:

Taco Bell Taco Seasoning Mix

Mr. Yoshida’s Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

SALAD NIÇOISE

3-4 cups lettuce or spring mix

1 cucumber, julienned

1 small salmon filet, cooked and flaked

1 small ahi tuna filet, cooked and sliced

1 small lobster tail, cooked and chopped

½ sweet potato, cooked and sliced

½ tomato, seeded and chopped

Dressing with Taco Bell Taco Seasoning Mix:

3-4 tablespoons Greek dressing

½ package Taco Bell Taco Seasoning Mix

1 teaspoon water

2-3 tablespoons Kraft Classic Ranch dressing

Whisk ingredients together until blended.

Place lettuce on a serving dish. Arrange the cucumbers, salmon, ahi tuna, lobster, sweet potato and tomato on top of greens. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

TOFU STIR FRY with Mr. Yoshida’s Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 cup small broccoli florets

2 cups bok choy, chopped

1 carrot, julienned

8 ounces firm tofu, cubed

2 tablespoons Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

½ cup onions, chopped

1 bell pepper, cored, seeded and julienned

6-8 asparagus spears, chopped

Salt to taste

In a thick saute pan, heat olive oil on medium. Add garlic, ginger, broccoli, bok choy and carrots. Drizzle Mr. Yoshida’s sauce over vegetables and toss well. Turn up heat to medium high. Add tofu and drizzle with more Mr. Yoshida’s sauce. Toss and let simmer. Add onions, bell peppers, asparagus and salt. Toss well and serve.

STEAK & LOBSTER FRIED RICE with Truffle Zest

Leftover fried rice

1 steak filet, cooked and sliced

1 small lobster tail, cooked and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

Truffle zest to taste

Place cooked fried rice on a serving platter. In a skillet, heat steak and lobster in olive oil over medium heat. Pour over fried rice, season with truffle zest and serve.