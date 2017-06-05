The 2017 Strongman Contest

Strongman Promoter and Coach Wes Chun and Strongman Contestant Ikaika Kaninau join us to talk about the upcoming Strongman Contest 9am-4pm this Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Neal Blaisdell Center. We talk about the amazing feats of strength in the contest such as the Truck pull, Circus Dumbbell Overhead Press, Sandbag Shuttle Run, Strongman Medley and Atlas Stones. It all part of the 3rd Annual Hi Fit Expo (June 9th to June 11th) focusing on Hawaii’s fitness, sports, healthy lifestyles.

 

Website: hifitexpo.com

