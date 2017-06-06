Flight attendants, off-duty officer recognized for reviving visitor at airport

Two flight attendants and an off-duty police officer were recognized by Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa for coming to the aid of a woman in need of medical attention.

On March 6, Island Air flight attendants Wendy Nakamura-Chan and Shanay Coloma rushed to the aid of a 50-year-old female passenger after she became unconscious and unresponsive at the commuter terminal of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. They were on reserve assignment at the time.

They were assisted by Kyle “Ikaika” Bishaw-Juario, an off-duty police officer from Molokai who was waiting to board a flight.

The trio used an automated external defibrillator located in the terminal to revive the passenger. She regained consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital for further examination. She was released from the hospital and was able to continue her family vacation on Maui the following day.

“(They) exhibited true compassion and aloha when they came to the aid of a stranger,” said Arakawa, who presented the three with letters of commendation. “Their quick action highlights the importance of being trained in lifesaving skills such as CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators, when seconds matter and lives are at stake.”

The recognition came as Arakawa declared June 1-7, 2017 CPR/AED Awareness Week to highlight the importance of learning how to properly administer CPR and use an automated external defibrillator to save lives.