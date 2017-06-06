The summer heat is ramping up and we have just the thing to cool you down! Frolic Hawaii’s latest post has the top 5 new-wave shave ice. Thomas Obungen and Michelle Karr-Ueoka joined us with all of the sweet details!
Check out the post at http://www.frolichawaii.com/stories/our-top-5-new-wave-shave-ice/
Frolic Hawaii’s favorite new-wave shave ice
The summer heat is ramping up and we have just the thing to cool you down! Frolic Hawaii’s latest post has the top 5 new-wave shave ice. Thomas Obungen and Michelle Karr-Ueoka joined us with all of the sweet details!