Hawaii Kai town hall meeting to address recent string of vandalism, brush fires

The Hawaii Kai community will be coming together Tuesday night in an effort to address a recent string vandalism to canoes at Maunalua Bay and brush fires that sparked in Kamilo Nui Valley.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Hahaione Elementary School.

Rep. Gene Ward, whose office organized the meeting, has brought radio personality Mike Buck to lead the town hall meeting titled “Fires and Vandalism in Hawaii Kai.”

“Mike is not only the dean of talk radio in Hawaii, he is an integral part of our Hawaii Kai community, and we’re honored to have him lead the discussion,” Ward said.

The meeting will feature guest speakers from the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department who will share what they have found in regards to possible arson or vandal(s) perpetrating the mountain fires or canoe rigging slashing.

The meeting will also feature tips from wild fire expert, Pablo Akira Beimler, from Hawaii Island.

Senator Stanley Chang, Rep. Mark Hashem, Councilman Trevor Ozawa, and the Kamilonui Farmers are also expected to deliver remarks.

“I expect a lively exchange of views between the community and the authorities, especially from residents’ who I’ve asked to give expert testimonials on how they’re tackling crime in their neighborhoods, e.g. Mariner’s Ridge, Hui Nalu Canoe Club at Maunalua Bay, and Portlock,” Ward concluded.

Below is the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting released by Rep. Ward’s office:

Welcome and Introductions of Officials: MC: Mike Buck

Purpose of Meeting: Ward “Getting everyone up to speed….. and on the same sheet of music…..” Sharing what’s known, and unknown. Suggesting where we go from here/what can community do?

Elected Officials’ Comments (optional)

The Fires in Hawaii Kai from the HFD perspective by Honolulu Fire Department: Captain David Jenkins, “What we know and don’t know.”

The Canoe Vandalism and Fires from the perspective of the Honolulu Police Department; “What we know and don’t know.”

“How to Make Hawaii Kai Safer from Fires – Tips and Guidelines You Can Use,” Pablo Akira Beimler of the Hawaii Wild Fire Management Organization.

Brief Testimonials on “How We Fought Crime In our Community” from members of selected Hawaii Kai communities. (And the importance of the role NextDoor.com can play in your community.)

Audience Comments and Questions/Open Discussion until 8:30 pm or pau