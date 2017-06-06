Hokulea approaches Hawaiian waters, prepares for last stops before homecoming

After three years of traveling the world, Hokulea is getting closer to home and will be making several stops before her big homecoming at Oahu’s Magic Island.

Sailing with sister canoe, Hikianalia, the historic voyaging canoe will stop at three sacred sites in Hawaii — Kahoolawe, Kalaupapa, and Kualoa — so the crews can pay respect to the culture, environment, history, and heritage of each site.

These will be the last ports of Malama Honua, and act as the final permission that allows Hokulea to come home and finish the epic voyage.

The stops will also give crew members a chance to visit their families.

“It’s awesome to go home see our families again. That’s what we miss most when we’re out at sea,” said Hokulea navigator Kaiulani Murphy. “Everyone who’s stayed back and made it possible for us to be here, but then also that joy of we’ve sailed over 2,000 miles to get home and it’s awesome.”

A huge celebration awaits Hokulea when she arrives at Magic Island on Saturday, June 17.

We will air her homecoming live on our sister station, Hawaii’s CW, and on our website via live stream.

Our coverage runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be rebroadcast on KHON2 at 6:30 p.m.