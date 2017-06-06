Kauai extended furlough inmate Albert Roberts arrested after failing to return

By Published: Updated:
Albert Roberts

Kauai police have captured missing Kauai Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate Albert Roberts after he failed to return to his community residence after work Monday evening.

He was scheduled to return home from work at 5 p.m.  Kauai Police were notified by KCCC staff Tuesday morning.

Roberts was arrested by police at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to public safety officials. He will now be processed and then transferred back to KCCC.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility.

Roberts is 32 years old. He is 6’9”, and weighs 295 lbs. Roberts has brown hair and brown eyes.

Roberts is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level. He is serving time for Theft 2.  Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges.

Roberts’ next parole hearing is scheduled for July of this year.

