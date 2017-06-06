MMA community, Edgar give support to potential UFC Hawai’i event

New undisputed UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway has been pushing for a UFC event in his home state since his first main event win, a stoppage of Charles Oliveira in August of 2015.

After Holloway defeated Jose Aldo to unify the 145 lb. belt Saturday night with a decisive TKO, many heavy hitters in the mixed martial arts community believe it’s time to jump on the #UFCHawaii bandwagon.

This week seven-time MMA Journalist of the year Ariel Helwani pleaded with UFC brass to bring an event to the 50th state for Max’s first title defense.

“I know they say that it’s too expensive, there’s not the right venue.” Helwani said on his show, the MMA Hour.

“They need to figure out how to make his next title defense in Hawaii. I mean it would just feel so big and you have to do it against Frankie Edgar in my opinion. And you have the history between Edgar and BJ Penn. It just makes too much sense. These guys and women who associate with a town, with a state, with a country like Holloway does with Hawaii, you have to capitalize on that. And they didn’t do it with BJ (Penn) back in the day, they need to do it now with Holloway.”

Edgar has a storied history with Hawaii’s UFC fans. “The Answer” defeated former lightweight champion and Hilo native BJ Penn at the height of “The Prodigy’s” run, ending Penn’s streak of five-straight title defenses in April of 2010. Frankie went on to defeat Penn twice more, in August of 2010 and again in July of 2014.

Later in the show, Helwani welcomed Edgar to the show, and the former lightweight champion and current second-ranked featherweight contender had no problem coming to enemy territory.

For a title shot I’ll fight on the moon.” Edgar said.

“Hawai’i would be cool too. It would be cool, man. My team would like it I know that.”