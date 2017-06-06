Rainbow Wahine setter Iosia named to USA junior national training team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—USA Volleyball has announced its 16-player U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team (WJNIT) for which the final 12-player roster will be selected for the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U20 World Championship. Hawai’i setter Norene Iosia is among the 16 players selected to the training team. The 2017 U20 World Championship will be held in Boca del Rio and Cordoba, Mexico from July 14-23. The U.S. qualified for the World Championship by winning gold at the 2017 Women’s U20 Pan American Cup in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The WJNTT roster is comprised of four middles, two liberos, four outside hitters, three opposites and three setters.

Iosia appeared in all 29 matches while starting 26 of them at setter this past season. She led the ‘Bows with 13 double-doubles while dishing out 971 assists in her rookie season. She was second on the squad with 31 service aces and third in the Big West averaging .33 aces per set. Iosia was also second on the team with 251 digs (2.67 per set) and she recorded 53 blocks with five solo. Iosia was voted to the all-Big West First Team and Freshman team and also earned three Big West Freshman of the Week awards.

“USA Volleyball is excited about the group of athletes who will comprise the 2017 U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team,” USA Volleyball Senior Director of High Performance and Events Tom Pingel. “It’s a very athletic group that will undoubtedly make for some hard decisions for the coaching staff when naming the World Championship roster.”

The WJNTT includes nine players who were on the Women’s U20 Pan American Cup gold-medal team. Hall was named the most valuable player of the tournament. She will be joined by Women’s U20 Pan Am Cup gold medalists Butler, Clark, Hall, Hammons, Pittman, Carlton, Sandbothe, Shields and Welsh.

The WJNTT will train July 2-12 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team

# – Name (Position, 2017 Club/College, Height, Hometown, Region)

1 – Brionne Butler (M, University of Texas, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, Lone Star)

2 – Tiffany Clark (L, TBA, 5-11, Naperville, Illinois, Great Lakes)

3 – Thayer Hall (OH, Upward Stars, 6-3, Moore, South Carolina, Palmetto)

4 – Paige Hammons (OH, University of Florida, 6-2, Louisville, Kentucky, Pioneer)

5 – Regam Pittman (M, University of Minnesota, 6-5, Spring Hill, Kansas, Heart of America)

6 – Holly Carlton (OPP, University of North Carolina, 6-7, Sterling, Virginia, Chesapeake)

7 – Elle Sandbothe (M, Kansas State University, 6-0, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Heart of America)

8 – Ronika Stone (OPP, University of Oregon, 6-2, San Jose, California, Northern California)

10 – Mikayla Shields (OPP, University of South Carolina, 6-0, Orlando, Florida, Florida)

11 – Norene Iosia (S, University of Hawaii, 5-11, Torrance, California, Southern California)

12 – MacKenzi Welsh (S, University of Michigan, 6-1, Bolingbrook, Illinois, Great Lakes)

13 – Franny Arnautou (S, Yale University, 5-11, San Francisco, California, Northern California)

14 – Gabby Curry (L, University of Kentucky, 5-9, Buford, Georgia, Southern)

15 – Rachael Kramer (MB, University of Florida, 6-8, Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona)

16 – Denise Ssozi (OH, Air Force Academy, 5-8, Johnston, Iowa, Iowa)

17 – Leah Edmond (OH, University of Kentucky, 6-2, Lexington, Kentucky, Pioneer)

Head Coach: Laurie Corbelli (head coach at Texas A&M University)

Assistant Coach: Blake Rawlins (head trainer at Top Select Volleyball Academy)

Team Leader: Tom Pingel (USA Volleyball High Performance)

