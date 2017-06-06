Sentencing delay likely for Kema Sr. as search for Peter Boy continues

With no success in the search for Peter Boy’s body after nearly two months, prosecutors say sentencing for the boy’s father will likely be delayed.

Peter Kema Sr. agreed to reveal the location of his son’s body as part of a plea deal, so what happens next?

Prosecutors say Kema’s attorney will be asking the judge to push back the sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday.

Deputy prosecutor Rick Damerville says he has no objection. It will give them more time to look for Peter Boy’s body.

“I’m going to be cautiously optimistic, but it’s still a long shot, I think,” he said.

Damerville says the likelihood of finding Peter Boy’s remains seems less likely, but Hawaii County police aren’t ready to give up just yet.

“Law enforcement has not given up on the search. It’s just a matter of logistics and funding to get those efforts that they want to do completed,” Damerville said.

He adds that police are getting a lot of help from other law enforcement agencies and community volunteers.

“Federal agencies, non-profit foundations, you name it. We’ve gotten a lot of offers of assistance,” Damerville said.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hindering prosecution in April. The plea deal calls for Kema to receive a 20-year sentence, although he will be eligible for parole in less than seven years. Prosecutors have said that Kema will likely serve most, if not all, of that 20-year sentence.

Kema also agreed to show prosecutors where he hid Peter Boy’s body, and if it’s not found, Kema must pass a polygraph test to prove he was telling the truth.

But Damerville says they’re not there yet.

“We’re going to give them an opportunity to do that, and then if they’re unsuccessful, we’ll sit him down for a polygraph,” Damerville said.

As for Peter Boy’s mother, Jaylin Kema is scheduled for sentencing on June 13. She would have been required to testify against her husband had there been a trial.

As part of her plea deal, she was released in April after serving one year in jail, and will likely get probation when sentenced.

“Substance abuse assessments, mental health assessments, a follow on health as indicated, and she’s likely to be on probation for 10 years,” Damerville said.

Jaylin Kema will also be required to get a job. Under the terms of her release, she is not allowed to contact any of her children and other family members involved in the case.

Damerville say sentencing for Peter Kema Sr. will likely be pushed back a month. We will let you know what the judge rules on Friday.