State Judiciary seeking court interpreters in Hilo

The State Judiciary is seeking individuals who speak English and another language to become court interpreters on Hawaii Island.

Applications are now being accepted for a special summer basic orientation workshop for new court interpreters in Hilo.

The dates for the workshop are June 15 and 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilo Courthouse.

Completion of the two-day workshop is the mandatory first step for interpreters seeking to become qualified state court interpreters for the Hawaii State Judiciary.

Registration forms are available on the judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts ((808) 539-4860 or OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov).

The workshop registration fee of $95/person includes the two-day workshop and all course materials. A grant from the Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation and the Hawaii Friends of Restorative Justice is being used to lower the cost from the original $120 workshop fee.

This special summer workshop in Hilo is the last opportunity to attend in 2017. The next one will be scheduled in February/March of 2018.

In addition to successfully completing the orientation workshop, persons seeking to become a state court interpreter must pass a written English proficiency exam and court interpreter ethics exam and clear a criminal background check.

Court interpreters work on a freelance basis as independent contractors in cases when parties or witnesses are unable to hear, understand, speak or use English sufficiently. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid between $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

OEAC will continue to accept applications from anyone interested in becoming an interpreter in the Hawaii State Courts. Interpreters in all languages are welcome to submit an application.

For more information, please contact OEAC by emailing OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov or by calling (808) 539-4860.