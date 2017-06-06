The 101st King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade

Preparations are already underway for the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Kainoa Daines, chair of the event, joined us in studio to talk about this year’s events and festivities.

The theme for the 101st annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade is Hooilina Pulama Na Mamo or the Passing the Torch. The parade will take place on Saturday, June 10th starting at Iolani Palace to Kapiolani Park and honor the 100th anniversary of the Girls Scouts of Hawaii and the homecoming celebration of the Hokulea and the Malama Honua worldwide voyage.

Spectators can either watch live on olelo TV or from along the parade route. There will be a dozen review stands along the way where parade goers can enjoy entertainment and listen to who is coming by. The parade runs from 9:00 am to 10:30 am and will include pau horse riders, floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands and more. Following the parade, there will be Hoolaulea at Kapiolani Park from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. To catch the action in person, there are nearly a dozen review stands along the parade route for spectators to enjoy the celebration and entertainment.

Prior to the parade, a lei draping ceremony will be held at Aliiolani Hale on Friday, June 9th at 3:00 pm. Statewide celebrations will also be held on Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island. For a complete listing of all events, visit hawaii.com/kamehamehaday.