What’s open and closed on King Kamehameha Day

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, June 12, in observance of King Kamehameha Day, a state holiday.
- Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
The annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will take place on Saturday, June 10. Click here for more information.