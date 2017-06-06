What’s open and closed on King Kamehameha Day

By Published: Updated:

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, June 12, in observance of King Kamehameha Day, a state holiday.

  • Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.
  • Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
  • The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

The annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will take place on Saturday, June 10. Click here for more information.

