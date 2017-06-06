WWE Live returns to Honolulu in September

WWE Live is returning to Honolulu.

The company confirms a show will take place on Wednesday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

According to its website, some of the stars scheduled to appear are: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, the Uso brothers, Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Naomi.

Tickets go on sale July 15.

WWE Live was last here in June 2016.