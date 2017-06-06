WWE Live returns to Honolulu in September

By Published:
Photo: WWE.com

WWE Live is returning to Honolulu.

The company confirms a show will take place on Wednesday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

According to its website, some of the stars scheduled to appear are: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, the Uso brothers, Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Naomi.

Tickets go on sale July 15.

Click here for more information from WWE.

Click here for more information from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

WWE Live was last here in June 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s