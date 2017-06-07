38th annual Pan-Pacific Festival takes place this weekend

The public is invited to celebrate the cultural traditions of Hawaii, the Pacific Rim, and countries around the world this weekend.

The 38th annual Pan-Pacific Festival will run from June 9 to 11 at various locations throughout Honolulu. All events are free and open to the public.

The three-day festival consists of a ho‘olaule‘a (block party) complete with live entertainment on multiple stages, food, crafts, and more. The celebration continues with Performing Arts Showcases, featuring cultural performances and demonstrations. The 17th Annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival will be held daily on Waikiki Beach, featuring more than a dozen hula halau.

The 2nd Annual Street Dance Festival in Hawaii will showcase dance moves from some of Japan and Hawaii’s hottest amateur dance groups. Kento Mori, one of the world’s most successful choreographers and professional dancers will be on hand to provide the performers with top dance tips. He’s worked with various artists like Madonna, Usher, NE-YO, Ciara, and Chaka Khan.

This year, the Punahele Party will feature a number of hula halau that will perform with one of Hawaii’s treasured musicians, Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Weldon Kekauoha. The festival then concludes with a colorful parade of lively costumes and performances by local and national high school bands and various ethnic groups marching along Kalakaua Avenue.

Since its first celebration, the Pan-Pacific Festival has evolved into an international festival, bringing various foods, customs, and people together and creating a more global community through the sharing and celebration of cultures.

Friday, June 9

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Ala Moana Center, Centerstage

2 – 5 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Waikīkī Beach Walk Plaza Stage

4 – 9 p.m.

17th Annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival

Kūhiō Beach, Hula Mound

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Street Dance Festival in Hawaii

Waikīkī Beach Walk Plaza Stage

7 – 10 p.m.

Pan-Pacific Ho‘olaule‘a

Kalākaua Avenue

Seaside Ave. to Uluniu Ave.

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Ala Moana Center, Centerstage

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Waikīkī Beach Walk Plaza Stage

4 – 6:30 p.m.

7:30 – 10 p.m.

17th Annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival

Kūhiō Beach, Hula Mound

6:30 – 9 p.m.

Punahele Party

Waikīkī Beach Walk Plaza Stage

Sunday, June 11

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Ala Moana Center, Centerstage

12 – 3 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

International Market Place

1 – 4:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Showcase

Waikīkī Beach Walk Plaza Stage

5 – 7 p.m.

Pan-Pacific Parade

Kalākaua Avenue

Fort DeRussy to Kapiʻolani Park

7 – 10 p.m.

17th Annual Pan-Pacific Hula Festival

Kūhiō Beach, Hula Mound