CAN OR NO CAN?! – The Archery Challenge

CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Melisa Ramos and James Yoshimura compete to see who has the best shot in our Archery challenge.

To rent the featured Archery game for your next party or company function contact Kama’aina Kids Keiki Zone.

Website: www.kamaainakids.com

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN?! please fill out an application at khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.